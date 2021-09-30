Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 890,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,178,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

