Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,631,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $948,325,000 after purchasing an additional 471,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

