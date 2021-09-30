Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,184 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

