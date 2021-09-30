Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 51,666 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,286 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.