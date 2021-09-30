Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.