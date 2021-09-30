Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

