Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.