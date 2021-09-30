Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,224,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,996,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

