Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

