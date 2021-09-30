Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 929 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.