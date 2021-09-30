Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

