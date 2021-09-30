Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 40,700 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of BRP worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.