Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $626.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.