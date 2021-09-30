Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

