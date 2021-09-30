Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

