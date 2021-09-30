Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,575 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 655,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 358.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.