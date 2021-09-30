Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $763.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

