Comparing Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kyocera alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kyocera and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.57 $848.01 million $2.35 26.60 Canaan $68.61 million 13.07 -$32.96 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 6.64% 4.32% 3.26% Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyocera beats Canaan on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.