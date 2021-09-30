Comparing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.21 -$593.21 million $0.56 68.57 Ecoark $15.56 million 8.75 N/A N/A N/A

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -18.98% 15.69% 6.65% Ecoark N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 9 0 2.90 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Ecoark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

