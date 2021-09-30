Comparing RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 375.92%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 360.61%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.84 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05 RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.24 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -3.94

RISE Education Cayman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. RISE Education Cayman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats RISE Education Cayman on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

