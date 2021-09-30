Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 749,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,732. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Compugen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compugen by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

