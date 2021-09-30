Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $24.06

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $23.00. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 249 shares traded.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

