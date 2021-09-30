Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $24.06

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $23.00. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 249 shares traded.
Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
