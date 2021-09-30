ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.