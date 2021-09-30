Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,089 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Loews by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

