Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 47,768 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 289,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

