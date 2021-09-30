Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of AcuityAds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

NYSE:ATY opened at $6.48 on Thursday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.62 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

AcuityAds Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.