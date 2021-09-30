Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.45 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

