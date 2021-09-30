Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 153,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 437.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 120,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

