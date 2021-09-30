Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 205.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

AGIO stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

