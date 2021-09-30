Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

