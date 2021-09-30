Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

