Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.