Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

