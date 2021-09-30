Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,903 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $385.20 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

