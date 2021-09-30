Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 801 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

