ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $10,549.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027416 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00375339 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

