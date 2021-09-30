Contrasting Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) & Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Andritz alerts:

This table compares Andritz and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.74 $236.59 million $0.48 22.71 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 3.96% 20.90% 3.72% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Andritz and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 3 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Andritz beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.