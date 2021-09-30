Contrasting Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OLO and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OLO
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Waitr
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Profitability
This table compares OLO and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OLO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Waitr
|-1.04%
|4.39%
|1.67%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
47.1% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares OLO and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OLO
|$98.42 million
|45.28
|$3.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Waitr
|$204.33 million
|0.53
|$15.84 million
|$0.15
|6.13
Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than OLO.
Summary
Waitr beats OLO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Waitr Company Profile
Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
