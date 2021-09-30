Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.63. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 104,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.