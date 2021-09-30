CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $147.06

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.06, but opened at $140.91. CoreSite Realty shares last traded at $139.36, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.46.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

