Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

CSOD opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

