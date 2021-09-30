Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.35. 48,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,906. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

