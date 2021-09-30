Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $461.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $451.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

