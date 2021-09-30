Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $461.39.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $451.79 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.77 and a 200-day moving average of $402.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

