Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.38 ($80.45).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €59.16 ($69.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.88 and a 200 day moving average of €55.97. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.