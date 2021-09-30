CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Trading 3.6% Higher

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.76. 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

