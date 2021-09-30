Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.23.

NYSE CR opened at $96.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

