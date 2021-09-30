Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

NYSE CS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.