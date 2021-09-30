Credit Suisse Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $395.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.51 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

