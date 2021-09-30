Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.67% from the stock’s previous close.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.57. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

